Lois Andersen Hoopes Peterson, 78 of Independence, passed away Thursday, December 06, 2018 at her home. Lois was born August 21, 1940 in Independence, Idaho to Ross Z. Andersen and Thora May Siepert Andersen. She was raised and attended schools in the Independence and Madison areas, graduating from Madison High School. On June 23, 1958 she married Edward Lee Hoopes in Idaho Falls, Idaho; their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in June of 1967. They were blessed with 4 children; Bryan, Russell, RaNae, and Bradley. Edward preceded her in death on July 18, 1994. Lois Worked for Porter's Variety Store in Rexburg and for various potato warehouses in the area. She also owned and operated The Quilt Barn in Rexburg. On August 25, 1996 she married Michael H. Peterson in Burton, Idaho. They made their home in Independence. Lois was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Primary, Young Women's and Relief Society organizations. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Mountain Valley Quilt Guild. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, riding on the side-by-side and jigsaw puzzles. She is survived by her husband, Michael H. Peterson of Independence; daughter, RaNae (David) LeCheminant of Idaho Falls; sons, Russell Hoopes of Lewisville, Idaho, Bradley (Tina Marie) Hoopes of St. Anthony; sisters, Elva Rogers, of Clarkston, Washington, Shirley Williams of Rexburg; 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Vern Andersen and a son, Bryan Lee Hoopes. Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2018 at the Burton 3rd Ward LDS Chapel. The family received friends on Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial was in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Lois 8/21/1940 - 12/6/2018A Peterson