Lucy "Jeanne" Olsen Peterson passed away February 27, 2023, in Blackfoot, Idaho. Jeanne was born January 28, 1928, in Salt Lake City, UT to Newell Waldo Olsen and Lucy Bee. Her family moved to Blackfoot when Jeanne was four. She attended school in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1946. Jeanne grew up on an 80-acre farm on Rich Lane. She graduated from BYU in 1950 with a Bachelor of Art degree in music. She married Lyle Peterson in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 14, 1950. Jeanne and Lyle lived in Rockford, ID where they raised their children. Jeanne taught piano lessons until she was 90 years old, both in Rockford and Groveland. Over the years she taught many hundreds of students and participated in many community Music Festivals, funerals, recitals, accompanist, and anything else that needed a pianist or organist. Lyle passed away on February 25, 1984. Jeanne never remarried after Lyle passed away. She moved to Groveland, ID in 1992 where she lived until her death. Jeanne had a great love for family and friends and spent many happy times at the family cabin in Island Park enjoying those relationships. One of the highlights of her life is the trip she took to Israel to visit the sites "where Jesus walked". She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and fulfilled many church callings, but especially that as organist for many years. She also served as the young women's president at age 70! She served as an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. She had a very strong testimony of the Church and of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Jeanne served two missions, one to the Laie Temple in Hawaii and a mission to the Family History Mission in Salt Lake City. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Peterson, her parents, Waldo and Lucy Olsen, a brother, Robert Olsen, and a sister, Janet Bergeson. She is survived by her children Kerry (Kent) Hansen of Moreland, ID, Mark (Shelley) Peterson, Rigby, ID, Hal (Julie) Peterson, Idaho Falls, ID, Ron (Bonnie) Peterson, Pleasant Grove, UT, Shari (Blaine) Wilcox, Rexburg, ID, Dawn Peterson, Blackfoot, ID, and her brother, John (Lois) Olsen of Blackfoot and sister, Ruth (Jerry) Bahr, Moreland, ID. Jeanne has 29 grandchildren and 87 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. The family would like to thank Joy Taylor and the sweet nurses of Symbii Hospice Care for the loving care they gave to mom. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Lucy 1/28/1928 - "Jeanne" 2/27/2023Peterson
