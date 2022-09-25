Sandra Louise Peterson, 79, passed away September 17, 2022, in her hometown of Idaho Falls. Sweet Sandi was born August 28, 1943, in Syracuse, New York, to Donald Alexander MacPherson and Doris Louise MacPherson. While the family originally settled in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where her father "Scotty" worked for the Atomic Energy Commission, it was the train ride west in 1948, to Idaho Falls that cemented her forever home. She grew up on 12th Street with extended family that included her Cousin Carole, Aunt Francis "Mimi" and Grandmother Francis "Nana", and her two brothers. Sandi attended Holy Rosary Elementary, O.E. Bell and Idaho Falls High School. She was active in Pep Club and Dance Club. During summers, she taught swimming at the recreational pool and at Heise Hot Springs and during fall harvest, joined her classmates picking potatoes in farms around the county. She attended Utah State University. On March 6, 1965, she married Varsel Arthur "Art" Peterson at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. They honeymooned in Las Vegas Nevada and Disneyland. Sandi and Art made their home in Idaho Falls on a farm in New Sweden raising two children, Candace and Anthony Peterson and were married for 52 years. Sandi worked as an administrative assistant for Argonne National Laboratory, served as a hostess for the IF Welcome Wagon, and did testing for Idaho Falls School District 91. Her life-long love affair with Hawaii started when she was 18 and you could easily imagine that Sandy Beach was named after her. She was active at the "Y" and the Red Hat Society. Sandi had a cherished group of friends dating back to grade school and they often traveled together. Sandi is survived by her loving children, Candace L. (Peter) Bauer of Boise ID and Anthony (Ann) Peterson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Richard (Anne Marie) MacPherson of Woodland Hills, CA; and grandson, Alex Peterson of Idaho Falls who had been living with, and helping care for, his beloved Nana the last few months. Sandi was preceded in death by her husband, Varsel Arthur "Art" Peterson, father, Donald Alexander MacPherson, mother, Doris Louise MacPherson, cousin Carole Beall and brother Donald MacPherson. We are sure Sandi would want to include Lucy and Scotty, two of the many dogs and cats that graced her home throughout the years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Sandi's home located at 1638 Mountain Rose Dr, Idaho Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers please give time or money to your favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Sandi 8/28/1943 - 9/17/2022Peterson
