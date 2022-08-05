Mrs. Sandra Gay Peterson, of Basin City, Washington, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away from an extended illness early Friday morning, July 29, 2022 at the age of 72. Sandy was born on October 23, 1949, in Provo, Utah. When she was five years old the family moved to Ammon, Idaho. There she attended elementary school and junior high. In high school, Sandy was very involved as a Honeybees dance team member and later as a cheerleader for Bonneville HS in Idaho Falls. She attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, and Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where she excelled in her studies of art and design. She married Ryan B. Peterson in the Idaho Falls Temple in September of 1970. Sandy and Ryan moved to the Basin City, Washington, area in 1974. Sandy was a devoted mother and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many different positions. Her family was her greatest joy and she cherished any time spent with her children and grandchildren. From an early age Sandy enjoyed being outside in nature. She never missed an opportunity to be in the mountains, at the beach or in her garden. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing her own school clothes, formals, and wedding dress. She later used her talent for her children's special occasions and making quilts for loved ones. She is survived by her husband Ryan B. Peterson; their children, R. Vaughn (Tammy) Peterson, Royce (Jennifer) Peterson, Aric (Sally) Peterson, Heather (Curt) Salisbury, Sabrina (Gary) Strong, Traci (Scott) Fuller; and thirty-three grandchildren; her siblings Colleen Williams, Claude Nielsen, Vicki Williams, Steven Nielsen, Joyce Williams and Judy Morgan. She was preceded in death by her parents Don L. Nielsen and Lawana B. Nielsen and her sister Linda Cannon. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Ammon, Cemetery. The family will visit with close friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road prior to going to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Sandra 10/23/1949 - 7/29/2022Peterson