Wayne Jay Peterson, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away on February 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born on September 27, 1929, in Rigby, Idaho, to Ray Andrew Peterson and Sylvia Floss Allen, where he was youngest of seven children. Wayne learned to work hard on the family farm. He lost an eye in a childhood accident, but that didn't slow him down. He went on to excel in sports during his high school years at Rigby. His high school years were especially enjoyable to him. He often said that "the worst mistake I ever made was graduating from high school." He was well known as "Pete" and popular with his peers, teachers, and friends. One hard experience in his senior year, was the unexpected death of his father. With a supportive family, neighbors, and friends like Reed Moss and Kent Gneiting, he pushed on. With encouragement from his oldest brother, Lyle, and his Bishop, Wayne was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Southern States Mission. His mission helped set the spiritual foundation for the rest of his life. Wayne met the love of his life, Jennie Marlene Clement, when he taught her Sunday School class. They started dating, and Wayne said that he first fell in love with her when she shoveled them out of a snow drift on their first date. She was a beautiful, feisty, strong farm girl. It was easy for Dad to fall in love when he recognized her goodness and intelligence. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 13, 1952. Dad gave Marlene the credit for all the success he enjoyed in life. During their early years of farming in Lewisville, they quickly started their family. Those early years were difficult to make ends meet. After the potatoes froze in the ground one year, Marlene encouraged Wayne to seek employment at JC Penney in Idaho Falls. Sales came naturally to Wayne, and as a result, he was consistently the top salesman. After a couple of years, he was recruited by Sears, and promoted as their Merchandise Manager. Later, he was invited by Fred Kvarfordt to be a partner in Fred and Wayne's OK Tire Store. That business enabled him to springboard into real estate development. Wayne and Marlene worked hard together to raise their six children. They taught them to work hard and provided opportunities to learn valuable life experiences. Service in the Church was a big part of Wayne's life. As an Elder's Quorum President, he organized "100% Sunday" which was successful to reactivate several quorum members. As a Bishop, he was especially involved with the youth and cared deeply for them. He went on to serve in stake presidencies in Ammon and at Ricks College. In 1976, they opened Wayne and Marlene's BoJangles, a chain of clothing stores in Idaho and Utah. Wayne and Marlene were inseparable in their family pursuits and business ventures, such as running the stores, building cabins in Island Park, and homes in Idaho and Arizona. They were great influences for good as they gathered children and grandchildren for family reunions at the cabin, and opening their homes in Idaho and Arizona. Being a farm boy that missed many months of school during harvest time, and never attended college, he was especially honored to be chosen as Businessman of the Year at Ricks College. Wayne was known for being generous and kind. He was legendary in his ability to quietly help others in their time of need. His family fondly remembers being awakened with him singing at the top of his lungs, "O what a beautiful morning!" What mattered most to him was his relationship with others and his genuine love for them. He is survived by two daughters, Lori (Walt) and Tanya; four sons, Craig (Lynda), Kirk (Nancy), Mark (Penny), and Eric (Jody); 24 grandchildren and 69 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; his parents; and his siblings. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Funeral services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Rising Star Outreach at https://risingstaroutreach.org/. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wayne 9/27/1929 - 2/7/2021Jay Peterson
