Rose Marie Petty, 93, of Ammon, passed away June 12, 2021, at Fairwinds-Sandcreek Retirement Community in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Rose Marie was born November 22, 1927, in Ashton, Idaho, to James Lincoln Whittemore and Annie Preal Baird Whittemore. She grew up in Ashton and graduated from Ashton High School in 1945. In 1946, she attended, and then graduated from Ricks College, earning her Associates Degree. In 1947, she enrolled in the LDS Hospital School of Nursing in Idaho Falls and graduated with her RN degree. During her time at the nursing school, she met her future husband, Harold Petty. She worked at the LDS Hospital and then returned to the Ashton Memorial Hospital to continue her nursing career. Rose Marie married Harold Ross Petty on November 19,1950, while Harold had a week-long break from serving in the United States Army. When Harold returned from his tour of duty in Korea, they made their home in Idaho Falls. After moving to Idaho Falls, Rose Marie began working as an Obstetrical Nurse at the LDS Hospital. In 1953, a daughter, Pamela, was born. In 1955, a daughter, Susan, completed the Petty Family. In 1968, she received her Bachelors Degree in Nursing from Idaho State University. In 1969, she began a second career (at what was then the Eastern Idaho Vocational Technical School) as a Practical Nurse Instructor. In 1985, she was named Division Manager of the Technical Division at the school. Rose Marie retired from her teaching and administrative career in 1987. Rose Marie and Harold became "snowbirds," spending their winters in Sun City, Arizona. It was then that Rose Marie and Harold became passionate ballroom dancers. They found time to compete in ballroom dancing and received many gold medals at various competitive dancing events in Arizona and Eastern Idaho. Rose Marie had a marvelous sense of fashion, and approached her dancing with the style and panache expected of a Broadway diva. Rose Marie and Harold would entertain her extended family with ballroom dancing demonstrations at the annual family reunions held at their maternal grandfather's and grandmother's family home at Horse Shoe Flats near Ashton. Rose Marie's family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care given to Rose Marie in her final year by the Visiting Angels. They are especially grateful for her special angel named Taeler. In her final years, Rose Marie received caring and professional care from the staff of the Idaho Cancer Center in Idaho Falls. She appreciated and admired the staff at that facility. Rose Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; and daughters, Pamela and Susan. She is survived by her cousin, Jack (Cheryl) Baird; best friend, Kitty Seih; and her faithful Pomeranian named Sissy. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Taylor Cemetery, 720 East 129th South. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rose Marie 11/22/1927 - 6/12/2021Petty
