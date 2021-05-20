Lester C. Petzold, of Meridian, Idaho passed away on May 17th, 2021 at the age of 95. Les was born on January 27, 1926 to Carl and Evelyn Petzold in Goshen, Oregon. Les was raised on the family farm where he milked cows and did other chores. He had many adventures with his Collie dog on the farm and the surrounding countryside. At age 12 his father fell ill and Les had to work to take care of the family, which he did with hard work and persistence. At the age of 18 Les was drafted into the Army and headed to Europe to fight in WWII. He served in the 345th Infantry division under General George S. Patton. Les fought in the Battle of the Bulge where he was injured and earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his role in the war. Les met and fell in love with Rachel Cording. They were married on August 21, 1962 in Eugene, Oregon. Les and Rachel moved to St. Anthony, Idaho where they welcomed 2 sons into their lives, Mark Carl and Kent Lester. The family lived in St. Anthony where Les worked at the Idaho Stud Mill as Comptroller and later as General Manager. In 1985 Les retired and moved to Potlatch, Idaho for several years. Les and Rachel spent their retired years traveling and spending time with family and friends. Les is survived by the love of his life Rachel; his boys Mark (Deanna) and Kent (Melanie); 5 Grandkids, Morgan (Justin), Codi (Kasi), Alexa, David and Steven; and 4 great grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Evelyn; his sisters Eunice and Marie; Granddaughter Taylor Alyssa. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 21, 2021 at Memorial Redwood Estates. Lester 1/25/1926 - 5/17/2021C. Petzold
+1