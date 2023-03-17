Rachel C. Petzold, of Meridian, Idaho passed away on March 10th, 2023, at the age of 86. Rachel was born on November 2, 1936, to Chester and Lois Cording in St. Paul, Minnesota. She moved from Minnesota to Arizona with her family at a young age and graduated from high school in Cottonwood, Arizona. She went on to attend Northwestern Bible College and then Multnomah Bible College to earn her degree in teaching. After college Rachel began her teaching career in Oregon. It was there that she met the love of her life, Lester Petzold. Les and Rachel were married on August 21st, 1962, and lived in Oregon before moving to St. Anthony, Idaho in 1964. Rachel taught in the Fremont County school district for 20 years. In 1985 Les and Rachel moved to Potlatch, Idaho where she taught school for a few more years before retiring. Her retirement years were spent travelling with Les and spoiling her grandchildren. Rachel is survived by her sons, Mark (Deanna) and Kent (Melanie), her twin sister Ruthi and her younger brother Jim. She is also survived by her 5 grandkids, Morgan (Justin), Codi (Kasi), Alexa, David and Steven as well as 5 great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lester, her parents Chester and Lois Cording, her brother David and granddaughter Taylor Alyssa. The viewing will be on Saturday March 18th from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at the Memorial Murray Mortuary (5850 S 900 E, Murray, UT) followed by a Graveside service at 10:00 AM at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery (6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT) In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation BCRF.Org Rachel C. Petzold
