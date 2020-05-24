Pharis Wesley Ellsworth Pharis Wesley Ellsworth Pharis, 97, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wesley was born in Pingree, Idaho on July 20, 1922 to Clark Edward and Mabel Norma Caldwell Pharis. Wesley grew up in Pingree where he attended schools through the 10th grade, after which he went to work. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served during World War II. On July 7, 1942, Wesley and Naomi Elison were married in the Logan Temple. Wesley was a rancher all his life. He also worked for the forest service doing contract spraying, Blackfoot Equipment, and the Idaho State Highway Department. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Naomi served a mission at the Arizona Navajo Mission. Wesley enjoyed buying and trading horses, square dancing and going to senior dances. In fact, he went dancing four times a week up until the Corona virus. Wesley hated to walk--he always had a horse. He enjoyed raising Shetland ponies. Wesley is survived by his children, Terry (JoAnne) Pharis, Steven Pharis, Scott (Kimmie) Pharis, all of Blackfoot, Chad (John Hausmann) Pharis of Kauai, Hawaii, Kent (Paula) Pharis of Salmon Idaho, Ron (Ieleen) Pharis of Paulden Arizona, and Susan Pharis of Middleton Idaho; his sister Joyce (Gene) Couch of Haysville Kansas; 25 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 69 years, Naomi Pharis; his daughter, Colleen Hess; daughter-in-law J'Lene Pharis; siblings Ruth Nielsen, Hilbert Weaver and Thomas Pharis; and his granddaughter, Mary Pharis. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service Memories of Wesley and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.