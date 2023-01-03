Claribell Wirick Stephens Phelps passed away December 31, 2022 of natural causes at the Ashton Memorial Living Center in Ashton, Idaho. She was born to Arnold Frank Wirick and Annie Lucinda Wirick on September 15, 1928 inRexburg, Idaho. She was the sixth of nine brothers and sisters, all who have preceded her in death. Claribell grew up in Rexburg, Marysville, and Blackfoot, Idaho, completing her 8 grade education in Blackfoot. On June 29, 1945 she married Fred Ralph Stephens in Kitsap, Washington. Their vows were sealed on June 30, 1963 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Claribell and Fred raised five children, four boys, Kay, Mark, Bill, and Tony and one girl, Joy. Claribell often worked side by side with her husband, Fred, in the logging industry. After Fred's passing, Claribell was employed by the Ashton Memorial Hospital as a dietitian aide. It was here that she met Vaughn Phelps. In March of 1992, Claribell and Vaughn married and lived a quiet and contented life together until his passing in December 2018. Claribell is preceded in death by her Mom and Dad, and her brothers and sisters Blanche, Glennavon, Dorothy, Arnold Jr., Neil, Anna, Keith and Betty. She leaves behind her five children, Kay Stephens (Bev), Mark Stephens (Carmen), Bill W. Stephens (Gwen), Tony Stephens (Dorie), Joy Stephens Puckett (Wayne) two step sons, Orval Phelps and James Phelps, fifteen grandchildren, thirty-three great grand children and two great, great grand children. Services will be held under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home in Ashton, Idaho on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Ashton Latter Day Saints Church, 1313 N. 3600 E, Ashton, Idaho. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with the Service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow after the service at the Pineview Cemetery next to the church. Claribell 9/15/1928 - 12/31/2022Phelps
