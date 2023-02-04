Douglas Wayne Phelps, 85, of Ashton, Idaho, left this world on February 2, 2023. He passed away at Temple View Transitional Care Center in Rexburg, Idaho after a brief battle with COVID. Doug was born on May 25, 1937. He was the eldest of three children born to Wayne and Ruth Phelps. Doug married Barbara Reimann on June 15, 1962. They later divorced. They had three children Felicia, Angie, and Scott. Doug later married Leslie Bigler and with this union he gained two sons Trent and Eric Phelps. Doug and Leslie were later divorced. Doug was raised and attended schools in Ashton, Idaho. Except for a brief period of time in Portland, Oregon, he spent his entire life in Ashton. As a child, he raised rabbits, chickens, and pigeons. He has always had a love for animals and being outdoors. As a young man skiing at Bear Gulch was a passion of Doug's. Doug loved hunting, skiing, fishing, basketball, and was an avid horseman. During Doug's high school years, he enjoyed working at Jack's Grocery Store. He served in the Army National Guard from 1959-1961 when he was honorably discharged. He also worked for numerous farmers in the area. The work he did for these farmers created a desire in him to own his own farm and ranch. Doug was able to accomplish this dream and purchase his own farm just south of Ashton where he farmed, raised cattle, and rode horses until he could no longer do so. Doug was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister Shirley (Clyde) Lenz, a son Eric Phelps, and three grandsons Tyler, Branson, and Dacoda Phelps. He is survived by his brother Doyle (Bea) Phelps, children Felicia (Woody) Frederick, Trent (Terri) Phelps, Angie (Steve) Oberhansley, and Scott (Shelly) Phelps, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Grave side services will be held this Saturday, February 4, 2023, 11 am, at Pineview Cemetery in Ashton, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.baxterfh.com. Doug 5/25/1937 - 2/2/2023Phelps
