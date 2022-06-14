Eric Jordan Phelps, 55, of Ashton, died June 10, 2022, at his home of natural causes. He was born March 12, 1967, in St. Anthony, Idaho to Leslie Bigler and Doyle Phelps. He attended schools in Ashton and graduated from North Fremont High School in 1985. After graduating from high school he moved to Glendale, Arizona where he attended Arizona Automotive Technical College. After graduating with a degree in Diesel Mechanics, he worked for a few years there in Arizona. He then returned to Ashton and was married to Teresa Fisher. Four children were born to this union, Erika, Lacy, Dacoda, and Branson. Eric and Teresa were later divorced. Eric was a hard worker. He worked in construction for many years. He enjoyed running his backhoe. Among the places he worked were for Kent Fisher at Fisher Logging, Jerome Bowen at Lone Pine Nursery, and for Depatco. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and shooting his guns. He enjoyed his ranch, and loved to ride and take care of his horses. He is survived by his parents, Leslie Bigler and Doyle (Bea) Phelps; his children, Erika (Jason) Wood, Lacy (Brandon) Miller, Dacoda Phelps; siblings, Felicia (Woody) Frederick, Trent (Terrie) Phelps, Angie (Steve) Oberhansley, Scott (Shelly) Phelps; and his life partner, Jan Roswell. He is also survived by five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, and son Branson Phelps. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at the Ashton Pineview Cemetery. The family will meet with friends and family Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Baxter Funeral Home before going to the cemetery for services. Eric 3/12/1967 - 6/10/2022Phelps