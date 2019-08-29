Michael Jay Phelps, age 59, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday August 23, 2019. Michael was born July 4, 1960 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Janet Eileen Marler and Joel Hawley Phelps. He was the second of seven children. Michael grew up and attended schools in Paonia, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah. Michael received his GED from Job Corp in Anaconda, Montana. He taught himself all about transmissions and turned it into an almost 40 year career. He managed the Gear Shop at Holst Truck Parts in Ucon for many years. He also owned his own shop in Teton, Idaho. He married Michelle Averett in 1981 and they later divorced. To this marriage four children were born. He met the Love of his life and soul mate, Linda Lutes in 1993. They married July 23, 1995. With this marriage he gained three more sons. Mike and Linda spent the next 24 years raising seven children and enjoying many, many adventures. Michael was a born again Christian and a member of Church of Christ in Idaho Falls. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, horseshoes and darts. But his life was about his family. He never met a stranger and all were welcome in his home. We will always hear him calling for his "wheezy" or asking "sinceyouwas". He was a selfless man who learned how to live life to the fullest early on and devoted his life to taking care of those he loved. Michael is survived by his mother Janet Eileen Phelps Woodbury; his wife Linda Lutes Phelps; brother Joel Hawley Phelps(Sue), sister Wendy Eileen Koplin, brother Cary John Phelps, sister Rebecca Diane Fitts(Eric), brother Christopher Scott Phelps(Sheila), son Kyle Lutes Phelps(Robyn); daughter Camille Brighton(Scott); son David Leonard Phelps; daughter Deborah Makin Phelps; son Terrance Leonard Phelps(Danell); son Don Phelps; son Daniel Phelps(Amy); and 16 grandchildren. Michael was preceded in death by his father Joel Hawley Phelps; brother James Daniel Phelps. A visitation for Michael will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home, 825 E 17th Street, Idaho Falls. A viewing will occur Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM with Funeral Service to be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Church of Christ, 2650 Plommon Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402. Graveside to follow at Grant Cemetery, Idaho. Michael was not a formal man, casual attire please. Contributions in Michael's memory may be made to Idaho Heart Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.buckmillerhann.com for the Phelps family. Michael 7/4/1960 - 8/23/2019Jay Phelps