Vaughn J. Phelps, MSgt, USMC (retired), passed away on December 12th, 2018 at the age of 89 at the Ashton Living Center in Ashton, Idaho. Vaughn was born in Wellsville, New York to Vrooman James Phelps and Ardys Clark Phelps and was the eldest of three children having two younger sisters, Audrey and Carolyn. Upon graduation, Vaughn joined the US Marine Corps where he would spend a career of over 20 years serving his country through 3 wars. During his time in the Marine Corps, he met his first love Ruby Basden. They became parents of two sons, James and Orval. After the Marine Corps, Vaughn was employed in many other professions including electrician, millwright, welder, pipefitter and carpenter with the family moving to Ashton in 1974. Vaughn volunteered and performed duties for many organizations thought his life. He was a scout leader at many levels for the Boy Scouts of America, a service officer and president of the American legion, member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a Certified Nurses Aid for the Ashton Living Center, a member of the Fremont County Ambulance Crew and a Mason. In 1988, he lost Ruby to emphysema. In 1992, he married Claribell Stephens with whom he would spend the rest of his life. Vaughn and Claribell loved and took care of each other while they traveled to enjoy time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They volunteered with the Red Cross Blood drives, participated in Boys and Girls state, and assisted many other community organizations. Vaughn gave a lifetime of service to his country and community. When Vaughn's health began to decline, he became a resident of Ashton Living Center, where he proceeded to keep the wonderful staff there on their toes until he drifted away on December 12. Vaughn is survived by his wife Claribell, sisters Audrey Chouffi and Carolyn Cloud, sons James Phelps and Orval Phelps, step-children Kay Stephens, Mark Stephens, Bill Stephens, Tony Stephens, Joy Puckett and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date, and in lieu of flowers please donate to the American Legion, Red Cross, or Ashton Living Center. Vaughn will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. Vaughn 6/3/1929 - 12/12/2018Joel Phelps