On Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, Joann Phetteplace, better known as Grandma Jo, to many, passed away from natural causes. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Joann was born Dec. 23, 1936, in Richwood, IL to John Sidney Clendenin and Polly Clendenin. She lived in Granite City, IL and at the age of 8 she moved to Brookings, OR. She lived in Brookings until high school graduation. Joann married the love of her life, Dennis Phetteplace, in 1956. They resided in Livermore, CA for many years until they moved to Idaho Falls, ID in 1968. She resided in Idaho Falls until she passed away. In her passing, Joann left behind daughter, Kelli (Rod) Cooper of Reno, NV; son, David Phetteplace of Idaho Falls, ID; grandsons: Paul (Jennifer) of Livermore, CA; Brian of Reno, NV; Matt and Tyler of Idaho Falls, ID; great-grandsons, Noah and Elliott; and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis in 2016. Joann was a friend to many and a stranger to none. Joann always seemed to have a hot meal or a plate of cookies ready for anyone who needed them. Her doors were always open to anyone who wanted to just stop by. She enjoyed spending time at her cabin in Island Park with Denny, family and friends. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Fri., Feb. 8, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. Family will visit with friends from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., prior to services. Inurnment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Joann 12/23/1936 - 1/31/2019Lee Phetteplace