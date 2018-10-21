Alta Phillips, 91 years of age of Salmon, Idaho passed away on October 18, 2018 at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services are Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Salmon Elks Lodge #1620 with Bishop Frank Bunce conducting. Burial will be in the Salmon Cemetery.
Alta June Phillips was born in Roberts, Idaho on June 5, 1927 one of four children born to Otto and Ada (Balmar) Hansen. She grew up in the Menan area and graduated from Midway High School in 1940. She had taken an aptitude test in school and was hired two weeks after graduation by the Public Assistance Office in Blackfoot.
Mark Phillips was very persuasive and finally was able to get Alta to agree to a date. The couple was married on November 15, 1946 in Blackfoot. Together they were blessed with eight children: Sharon, Dianne, Mary, Kathy, Clyde, Cliff, Larry and Gary. Alta and Mark moved to Salmon in the 1950's where Alta stayed home with their children.
These were her developing years as a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She was an excellent cook, gardener and provider for her family with her canning and sewing skills. She made quilts for all of her family and was a longtime member of the Lemhi Peacemakers Quilting Club.
In 1963, when the twins went off to school Alta went to work for the ASCS office in Salmon and served as the Manager for the last several years of her 27 year career. She and Mark both retired at the same time in 1989. Together they continued spending time with their family and friends enjoying card parties, walks with Shirley Ziegler, camping, family reunions and the sporting events of their many grandchildren.
Alta had many favorites, but waiting to open presents until the proper day was not one of them. She was always opening up gifts early and sometimes retapeing them to cover up her eagerness. Mother daughter time was very special as well and many girl campouts were enjoyed over the years.
Alta had a huge heart and a wonderful attitude towards helping people. She had her family as her primary focus helping care for her children even in their adulthood when they needed her most. She was a faithful member of the LDS Church and enjoyed her talents as a painter and was an avid reader.
Alta is survived by her children Sharon (Steve) Gibson of Spokane, Washington, Mary (Scott) Criddle of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Kathy (Don) Olson of Salmon, Idaho, Jan (John) Phillips-Bruggenkamp of Challis, Clifford Phillips of Rigby, Idaho, Larry Phillips and Gary (Jeanette) Phillips of Salmon, Idaho; 27 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother Marvin (Chee) Hansen of St. Anthony, Idaho; sister Janet (Jim) Jordan of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mark in 2016, sister Ajetta Davis, son Clyde Phillips and daughter Dianne Merkley.
Memorials are suggested to the Lemhi Peacemakers Quilt Club C/O Loralee Hallenbeck 6 Rock Point Road, North Fork, Idaho 83466.
