Dennis Perry Phillips, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend to all who knew him passed away at his home on June 29, 2022. Dennis was born in Preston, Idaho on January 25, 1946, and graduated from Westside High where he played every sport available to young men and served as Student Body President his Senior year. As the oldest son in a family of 8 children, he had a great deal of responsibility growing up and learned early in life the value of a strong work ethic. He took that discipline with him to the Pennines of England, where he served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Shortly after returning home, he met and married the love of his life, Marsha, while attending Ricks College. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. After marrying, Dennis and Marsha moved to Logan where Dennis continued his education at Utah State University. Not long after their move to Logan, they welcomed their first child, Jason, to their family. Three more sons followed (Jarod, Adam, and Scott) over the next ten years, along with a move back to east Idaho, living for a short time in Sugar City, and ultimately purchasing a little home and settling in St. Anthony where he would spend the rest of his earthly life. Dennis was a builder by trade and by his very character. With a little crew of workers, which often included his sons, Dennis built dozens of homes in the Upper and Teton Valleys of east Idaho. He also built many strong and lasting friendships and was a mentor to many. He had a gift for offering great advice and leveraged that gift as a stake mission leader in St. Anthony, and as a counselor and bishop on the campus of Ricks College. In 1992, Dennis changed career paths and went to work in the engineering department at Madison Memorial Hospital, a department he would ultimately end up managing up to the time of his retirement. True to form, retirement didn't last long for him. Shortly after leaving the hospital, he started a commercial cleaning business that he operated for another 10 years until his health would no longer allow him to work. It was at this point in life he finally learned to slow down and focused his energy on the expression of love for his country, his family, and for the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Dennis loved the outdoors, and spent countless hours on horseback in the hills behind his childhood home. He hunted, fished, and camped throughout his life. He often commented how at peace being out in nature made him feel. He had a special love and deep appreciation for nature and God's creations. Dennis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marsha, sons Jason (Amber), Jarod (Amy), Adam (Sarah), and Scott (Riley), 17 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, along with siblings Christie (Mike) Thompson, Twila (Ralph- Dec.) Anderson, Debbie (Terry) Spackman, Jeff (Judy) Phillips, and Kim (Lance) Geddes. He was preceded in death by his parents, his older sister Nadine, and a younger brother, Zan. Services will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Anthony LDS Second Ward Building, 145 E. 1st N., with visitation with family from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services. Condolences may sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com Dennis 1/25/1946 - 6/29/2022Phillips