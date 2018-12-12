Eleanora Hattie Phillips, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 9, 2018, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Eleanora was born March 22, 1930, in Fargo, ND, to Herbert Schock and Marie Rudolph Schock. She moved during her grade school years and went to high school in Rupert, ID; resided in the surrounding areas. She lived in San Diego, CA, for eleven years and ended up in Idaho Falls, ID. On June 30, 1947, she married Charles Cecil Phillips in Elko, Nevada. To this union were born four children, Patti, Linda, David and Bobby. Eleanora and Charles made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where after receiving her Nursing licenses in the early 1960's, Eleanora worked as a Nurse. Eleanor and Charles were married for 61 years. She was a member of the Hope Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Women's Mission League. She volunteered for Hospice and the Society for the Blind, and was very involved in the community. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, card games, quilting, knitting, crocheting and embroidering and was a great cook. She was a true nurturer and active grandmother. Eleanora is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia (Fred) Coleman of Chino, CA; son, David (Nancy) Phillips of Galt, CA; sister, Phyllis (Alvin) Neukircher of Simi Valley, CA; sister, Arlene (David) Sosnovski of Oregon City, OR; 4 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cecil Phillips; daughter, Linda Marie Phillips, son, Bobby Joe Phillips. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Hope Lutheran Church, 2071 East 12th Street, with Pastor Pay, officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday evening from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, in Idaho Falls. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Eleanora "Ellie" 3/22/1930 - 12/9/2018Phillips