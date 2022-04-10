Howard Lee Phillips, whose success and influence in the potato business was only bettered by his whopping presence in the Bingham County community, died April 7 in Pocatello. At the end of a long illness, Howard was surrounded by his family. He was 76. He was born in Golden, Missouri, weighing a heroic twelve pounds. His father, Willis, was an Assembly of God preacher. His mother, Althea, was a homemaker and relative of the humorist Will Rogers. He had two older brothers: Ralph ("Bud") and Rex. Howard was raised by his mother in Salem, Oregon, after his father perished in a logging accident. He worked to supplement the family's humble earnings, laboring with his brother Bud in a fruit warehouse. This would be his first encounter with the produce industry that later defined his career. A celebrated lineman on the football field, Howard graduated from South Salem High School in 1963. His peers voted him "Friendliest." After high school, a sojourn with the Army Corps of Engineers carried him to the Hawaiian islands, which would forever occupy his dreams. He favored finely-woven "aloha" shirts, and he amassed a formidable collection of these colorful trademarks. Still undecided on a profession, Howard returned to football at Boise Junior College. While in Boise, he worked in the school cafeteria, moonlighted as a bartender, and met Randi Abend — who fast became the most important person in his life. They married in 1967. Howard and Randi settled in Blackfoot: her hometown and their residence for decades to come. They had three sons: Scott, Jeffrey, and David. Howard dedicated his career to Idaho Potato Packers and Nonpareil. He cut his teeth marketing fresh potatoes at a transformative moment for the produce industry. During Howard's long tenure, the company grew from a successful regional business into a barnstorming national enterprise. He brought Idaho potatoes to the world. The friendliness that distinguished Howard's high school years similarly characterized his working life. In a career highlighted by service on the Produce Marketing Association and the Idaho Potato Commission, he would be remembered less for his accolades than for his singular kindness. His spirit of compassion extended to the greater Blackfoot area, where he was a totemic fixture in the community. Countless colleagues and neighbors can recall Howard's acts of unprompted generosity and a remarkable intuition for the needs of his fellow man. Charity was his essential nature. Ever the social butterfly, Howard's meandering car was a familiar presence around Blackfoot. His text messages and phone calls were frequent and full of humor and concern for the ones he loved: he cared for everyone and forgot no one. In his departure, there is now a quietness in the world, one that so many will struggle to fill. Howard occupied himself with eclectic hobbies: he was a passionate cattleman and a prolific photographer; he traveled ambitiously, savoring the world's great cheeses and wines; he and Randi grew a yard and garden without parallel, filled with flowers and trees otherwise thought inhospitable to the high desert. But paramount among these many loves was the family that he and Randi built together. He prized his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and cherished the time they spent together, taking special pleasure in sharing the beloved coastal village of his boyhood summers with them. He was eager to share his family's successes with his friends and strangers alike. His family never—not for a moment—doubted his unending devotion. He is survived by his wife Randi; his sons Jeff (Heidi) and David (Emily); his daughter-in-law Penny; his grandchildren Hunter (Avery), Halle (Tyler) Lindsay, Crewe (Ashlyn), Piper, Emma, Ella, and Chance; his great-grandchildren Hudson and Scottie Lindsay; and his brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Harold and Eileen Abend; and his son Scott. Howard is a legend in his business, a pillar of his community. His life was lived completely. He was everybody's very best friend, and we will all miss him forever. Peace and love! —— The family would like to give special thanks to the administration and staff of Quinn Meadows in Pocatello, who cared for Howard in his final months. The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org) or the charity of your choice. Howard 9/20/1945 - 4/7/2022Phillips