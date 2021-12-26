Jessie LaVon Brown Phillips, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 22, 2021, at her home. Jessie was born June 28, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Jesse Brown and Vada F Wilding Brown. She grew up and attended schools in Ucon and graduated from Ucon High School. She also attended college for a year. On October 12, 1957, she married Bobby Herbert Phillips in Elko, Nevada. Jessie and Bobby made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Jessie was a homemaker. She was a devoted mother. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and dancing. She played the accordion and loved music. She enjoyed cooking, reading, bowling, and loved to play Bingo. Jessie is survived by her loving daughters, Brenda L. (Lee) Phillips of Idaho Falls, ID, and Susan West of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Bryan (Pam) Cadou of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Wanda Farmer of Benton, AK, and Neva Koontz of Idaho Falls, ID; five grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Herbert Phillips, father, Jesse Brown, mother, Vada F Brown, sister, Linda Knickerboker, brother, Keith Brown. A gathering will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Burial will follow at the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jessie 6/28/1930 - 12/22/2021Phillips