Rita F. Phippen, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 21, 2022, at Temple View Transitional Care Center in Rexburg, Idaho. Rita, the first of identical twins was born August 30, 1930, in Rigby, Idaho, to John Floyd Fisher and Nellie Jeanette Sinclair Fisher. Her twin, Rhea, was born 6 minutes later. She grew up and attended grade school in Victor, Idaho. The summer before her 7th grade year, Rita and her family moved to Idaho Falls, where Rita continued her education and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. During the summer between her Junior and Senior years, Rita and Rhea worked at Old Faithful Beverage Company. After graduating from high school, Rita began working for Idaho Title Company and worked there for about 3 years. The twins then packed up their car and moved to Los Angeles. Rita and Rhea got jobs with Bank of America in Los Angeles.Rita was hired as a utility person, otherwise known as office support. Her duties included traveling around the branches in the valley filling in as needed. It was during her various work assignments, Rita got to see and occasionally help several of the old movie stars with their banking needs. After about 4 years living and working in Los Angeles, Rita and Rhea moved back to Idaho Falls. Rita returned to Idaho Title Company working for Stan Jagen. Rita served in several callings as a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was while serving as the Young Women's Secretary in the old 5th Ward, a young, handsome, red-headed man caught her attention, and she caught his. Rita met Terril "Terry" Phippen while he was serving as the secretary of the 5th Ward Young Men. Not only did they serve together in the youth program, they conveniently lived across the street from each other on 2nd Street in Idaho Falls. After dating for a year, Rita and Terry were sealed on January 19, 1962, for Time and all Eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. Rita and Terry made their home in Idaho Falls, and lived in the same home for over 58 years. In March of 1967, their first child, a daughter, Lisa Joy, was born. After Lisa's birth, Rita left her job with Idaho Title and became the book keeper and office manager for M.L. Phippen & Son Printing and Rubber Stamps. Almost 3 years later, their son, Rodney Terril, was born and completed their little family. Rita also served as the Primary Secretary in the Idaho Falls 16th Ward for several years. Rita was also called to serve as the 9th Ward Relief Society Secretary. The calling which was her first love was serving as the Nursery Leader in the 9th Ward and on the stake level in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Stake. Rita served for close to 30 years in the Nursery program. Rita's last calling was Nursery coordinator at the Idaho Falls Temple. During this time she was blessed to watch over the children which were being sealed to their parents and creating eternal families. Rita enjoyed spending time with her family and being at the family cabin in Island Park with Terry, her kids and grandkids. Rita is survived by her daughter, Lisa Joy Phippen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Rod (Traci) Phippen of Ammon, ID; twin sister, Rhea Hatch of Cedar City, UT; grandchildren, Blake (Jessie) Phippen, Heath Phippen, Taylee (Wyatt) Bankhead and Garrett Phippen, great-grandchildren, Everly and Gracie Phippen; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terril LeRoy Phippen; parents, John Floyd and Nellie Jeanette Fisher; sisters, Iris Chapple and Marie Winder, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at Fielding Memorial Cemetery on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Rita 8/30/1930 - 7/21/2022F. Phippen
