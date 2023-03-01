Mark E. Picanco, of Shelley, Idaho, passed away on February 24, 2023, at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Picanco; sisters: Carol (Lawrence) Miller, Diantha Thiel, and Bonnie (Lee) Warford; brother James (Carolyn) Picanco; children: Sara (Sam) Hiatt, Andrew (Brenda) Picanco, David (Leah) Picanco, Annabeth (Chris) Brewer, and Karen (Troy) Moore; and seventeen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mansfield Eustace Picanco and Virginia Diana Low; sisters: Manti (Doug) Jordan and Nancy (Bob) Alietti; and brother-in-law Jerry Thiel. Mark was born on July 15, 1950, to his parents Mansfield and Virginia Picanco in Soda Springs, Idaho. After graduating from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1968, Mark went on to study at Ricks College and then Idaho State University, after which he began work in the construction industry. Aside from a stint working for Morrison Knudsen Railroad, this work made up the majority of his career. For many years, Mark ran his own construction and remodeling business in which he utilized his wide array of skills. In 1971, Mark met the love of his life, Kathleen Diane Siler, and began a courtship resulting in their marriage on August 24, 1974, in Boise, Idaho. After building their own home in Kuna, Idaho, Mark and Kathy went on to have five children, Sara, Andrew, David, Annabeth, and Karen. They raised their children in Kuna and were an integral part of their community for thirty years. They attended the Kuna 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where Mark served with the young men for many years, especially as an avid scouter. He earned the prestigious Silver Beaver award for his years of service in the scouting program, but more importantly, he left a lasting legacy of love with each of the young men he influenced through his service. Mark was the perfect scout leader-he loved to hike, camp, and hunt, but he especially loved to tease and be goofy, which endeared him to the youth he served. Even before retirement, Mark and Kathy felt inspired to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They sold their home in Kuna, moved to Idaho Falls, and then left to serve an 18-month service mission in Rochester, New York. While in New York, Mark worked on many of the church history sites, completing repairs, building things, serving in the temple, and working with less active members of the church in the area. Mark truly loved serving a mission and considered this to be one of the best experiences of his life. Upon returning from their mission, Mark resumed work as a carpenter until his retirement in 2012. Following retirement, Mark enjoyed working around the house, going for lots of walks, and being a grandpa. Mark will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His zest for life and fun-loving personality added smiles and laughter wherever he went. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Shelley 12th Ward LDS Church at 325 E. Locust in Shelley. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Mark 7/15/1950 - 2/24/2023Picanco
