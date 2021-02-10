Richard Lee Pickett, 84, reeled up his fishing line for the final time and peacefully passed away of natural causes less than 1 mile from where he was raised, surrounded by his loving family on February 6, 2021. Richard was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on July 8, 1936, to Lyman and Ethel Pickett. He grew up in Ammon enjoying the local swimming holes, riding his bike, and getting pulled around on his sled by his dog named Sox. His 12 brothers and sisters had a great influence for good on his life while growing up. He graduated from Bonneville High School in 1954 and then played sports for both Ricks College and Utah State University. He would often talk about his "old" football injury to his elbow. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Western Canadian Mission where he made lifelong friendships and always looked forward to the visits back to Canada. After his mission, he joined the Idaho National Guard where he learned engineering skills and the finer points of shooting the M1 rifle. Richard was always a hard worker and held a variety of jobs during his teenage years and was always proud of working on the railroad and helping build the Palisades dam. In his mid 20's he became a successful department manager at Sears and then settled into his lifelong career of money management and overseeing a life insurance agency for Mutual of New York. He married Myrna Dee Barnes in 1961 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Life and family came first for this couple. They enjoyed many camping trips and visits to the outdoors where Richard would always find a rock or a piece of driftwood for the yard. They built multiple houses and turned them into homes where they raised and supported their 9 children along with many of the neighborhood kids. He spent many hours tending his treasured apple orchard and we will enjoy the fruits of his labors for years to come. Richard loved to hunt, fish, and played church sports well into his 50's and early 60's. His kids and grandkids would often hear stories of his hunting and fishing expeditions as he knows the landscape of Idaho like his own neighborhood. He loved music and would always have a song in his heart. In later years, he listened to and sang along with the Mormon Tabernacle choir daily while working on his genealogy and personal history. He happily served in many church callings and truly loved to spend time in scouting and with the youth groups. He always took the opportunity to share his testimony and talk about how important family is along with his love of the gospel. One of his greatest joys was serving with Myrna as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple for 10 years where they were able to rekindle old friendships and make many new ones. He enjoyed growing up and living in Ammon. He was very proud of his pioneer heritage, loved local history and the people of his beloved hometown. Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years (Myrna); daughters: Julie (Richard) Putnam of St. George, Catherine Shosted of Idaho Falls, and Jenny Pickett of Maui, Hawaii; sons, Brian (Kim) Pickett of Idaho Falls, Brett Pickett of Ririe, Bruce (Jennifer) Pickett of Idaho Falls, Brad (Ali) Pickett of Idaho Falls, Royce (Cherice) Pickett of Idaho Falls, and Scott Pickett of Rochester, New York; sisters: Marilyn Briggs of St. George, Utah, Beth (Jerry) Ohman of Brigham City, Utah, and Berdene Hill of Blackfoot, Idaho; brothers: J. Matthew (Becky) Pickett of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Glayson Scott (Jodie) Pickett of Shelley, Idaho; 27 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Lyman and Ethel Pickett; sisters: LaRae Clark, Gayle Jacobson, Peggy McFate, and Marcia Pickett; brothers: Rodney Pickett, Howard Pickett, and Meade Pickett. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3934 East 49th South, Ammon. Services will be broadcast live at Facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. The family will visit with friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the church and one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Richard 7/8/1936 - 2/6/2021Lee Pickett
