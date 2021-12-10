Freda Woolsey Pierce, 83, of Rigby, Idaho passed away December 1, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Estancia, New Mexico. Freda was born January 10, 1938 in Lyman, Idaho a daughter of Frank Abram Woolsey and Berthina Clements Woolsey. She graduated from Rigby High School. Freda married Loraine H. Pierce on April 27, 1957 in Rigby, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Freda worked for Basic American, Idaho Potato Growers and Roger Brothers to name a few. Freda and Loraine had the opportunity to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nauvoo, Illinois. She was an excellent quilter making quilts for all sorts of people. She loved her sewing machine, camping, painting and huckleberry picking. Freda is survived by her daughters, Katrina (Mike) Ray of Rigby, Darla (Daniel) Stokes of Estancia, New Mexico, Loretta (Douglas) Ashcraft of Hamer, Delynn (Randy) Shipley of Idaho Falls, Dana (Amber Anderson-Jane) Jane of Idaho Falls, sons Lonny (Ruby) Pierce of Rigby, Alan (Michelle) Pierce of Idaho Falls, brother Ruben Woolsey of Idaho, 24 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Freda is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother and 5 sisters. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Labelle Ward Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Freda 1/10/1938 - 12/1/2021Woolsey Pierce
