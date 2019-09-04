John Edwin Pierotti passed away on August 29th, 2019, at his home in St. Anthony, Idaho, of a lingering illness. His loving wife was at his side. He is survived by his wife, Felica Pierotti, his stepsons, Michael and Jason, his daughters, Joanna and Gina, and 4 grandchildren. Memorial services will be held Friday, September 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 East 1st North, St. Anthony. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. John 4/15/1938 - 8/29/2019Pierotti