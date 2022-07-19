Mary Elizabeth Postma Pierson, 84, passed away in Idaho Falls, Idaho from a chronic illness. Mary Elizabeth Postma was born on January, 20th1938 in Montgomery, Alabama, to Raliegh Theodore Postma and Rosie Lorene Chase. She was the 4th child, born into a family of 4 boys and 4 girls. Mary had a great personality and loved everyone. She loved to laugh and have fun. She also learned to work hard as her family was large and money was tight, even quitting school after 10th grade to work beside her father in a café to make ends meet. She always regretted having to leave school but made up for it later, getting her GED and taking college courses. Mary met her future husband, Lloyd Robert Pierson while living with her family in Montgomery, Alabama. They were married in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple, on September 1, 1954. They lived in Montgomery, Alabama, Aberdeen, Idaho, Rexburg, Idaho, and many years after Lloyd passed, Mary moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mary was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many callings: 25 years in the Primary as a teacher and in the Presidency, Relief Society President and Historian, Jr. Sunday School Coordinator, Young Women's teacher and President. She and her husband, Lloyd, were called to be Temple Officiators in the Idaho Falls Idaho LDS Temple where they served for 15 years. They also served in Records extraction and as Family History Missionaries at Ricks/BYU-I, Missionaries at Deseret Industries, and as a Visiting Teacher all those years. She loved singing in the ward choir. She served the Lord faithfully all her life and will be sorely missed by her family and her many friends. She is survived by her children: Lloyd Pierson(Victoria), Kathy Pierson Grace (Thomas ), Steve Pierson, Bonnie Pierson Hill (Ron), 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two siblings, Don Postma and Rosa (Rosie)Postma Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, her parents, and siblings Edna, Nonnia, Raliegh, Ronald, and James Harold, and a great-grandson Brody Steven Pierson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 22nd at the Rexburg 6th Ward, 387 South 4th East. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be immediately following the service at the Rexburg Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Fairwinds of Idaho Falls for their tender care, and Flamm Funeral Home of Rexburg, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com Mary 1/20/1938 - 7/16/2022Pierson