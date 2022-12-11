Beverly James Pincock passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 at the age of 91. She was under the care of MorningStar Assisted Living alongside Encompass Hospice. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Beverly was born July 17, 1931 in Escalante, UT to Eleanor Clora Barker and Charles Winford Lay; the 2nd of 4 children. She loved spending time with her siblings growing up. Her sisters were some of her closest friends as adults. She graduated from Richfield High School in Utah in 1949. Beverly was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her whole life. She loved serving in the church and singing in the choirs. She was married to her sweetheart, Glenn James, in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 10, 1951. Together they raised 5 sons and 3 daughters. Thankfully, Beverly was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor to handle that many children. Beverly and Glenn lived in many locations including Albuquerque, New Mexico, Arco, Idaho, and eventually settled in Rigby, Idaho. After having all 8 children, Beverly returned to Brigham Young University where she received her Bachelor's degree in Education. She taught elementary school for 20 years in Rigby. She was loved by her students and loved when they would later approach her as adults. After Glenn passed in 1983 and Beverly eventually retired and began traveling to many parts of the world with some of her dear friends. She walked the sacred grounds of Jerusalem and swam in the Dead Sea. In 2000, she met Merrill Pincock, while working in the Idaho Falls Temple; they married in December that same year. Together they served 2 missions in the Nauvoo, IL Temple. They shared 10 happy years together until Merrill's passing in 2010. Family was everything to Beverly. She created timeless, happy memories for those she loved most, especially her grandchildren. From homemade corn dogs and holiday shaped cookies, scary Halloween drives around Rigby Lake, Oreo cookie races, piñatas, frequent sleepovers, hand tied graduation quilts and handmade pajamas for every grandchild at Christmas - Beverly made each grandchild feel special and loved. Every grandchild had a special bond with her even after she beat them in countless games of "spoons". She always took such pride in her posterity (all 100 and counting) with thousands of pictures to prove it. We're grateful that she always insisted on "one more picture"! She always showed up for her family. She was the hero to her grandchildren and the glue to the family. Words cannot describe how much her happiness, talent, humor and spirit will be missed. Beverly was preceded in death by her husbands, Glenn James and Merrill Pincock; her parents; 2 sisters Betty and Gloria; brother Michael; son and daughter-in-law Doug and Susan James; and grandsons Jordan and Ethan James. She is survived by her brother Marlin Lay of Alabama; sons Dave (Judy) James of Rigby, Daryl (Carmel) James of Rigby, Ron (Val) James of Council, ID, Dale (Brenda) James of Rigby; daughters Jolene (Kevin) Anderson of Ammon, Kathy (Robert) O'Hara of Riverton, UT, Colleen (Kent) Blessinger of Pocatello; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the LDS Stake Center, 4363 E. 17th St. Ammon, ID. Family will visit with friends from 6-7:30pm, Tuesday, December 13th at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St. Rigby, and from 9:30-10:45am prior to the funeral services at the church. Burial will follow at Fielding Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online through www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Beverly 7/17/1931 - 12/8/2022James Pincock
