Noreen Furness Pincock passed away at home Saturday, December 5, 2020. Noreen was born on November 25, 1936, the middle of three children born to Floyd Furness and Gladys Bessie Birch. She was raised in Teton, Idaho for the first six years of her life. She lived in Victor, Idaho and then moved to Sugar City in 1951 where she attended and graduated high school in 1955. She attended Ricks College for two years and then transferred to Utah State University where she graduated with a bachelors degree in Home Economics Education. While a freshman at Ricks College, she dated Blair Pincock. They decided that she would wait for him to return from his mission. Noreen was married to Blair D. Pincock on May 29, 1959 for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had three daughters: RuthLee, Leslie, and Judy. Noreen was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and performed in many different callings all through her life. She had a strong testimony of the Gospel and lived her life in service to her Heavenly Father. She served as Relief Society President during the Teton Dam Flood, and served on the stake Relief Society board at a Ricks College stake for ten years. Noreen served three missions with her husband Blair: as mission president and wife of theResistencia Argentina, Mission, as the president and wife of the Buenos Aires Argentina, Missionary Training Center, and as the temple president and matron of the Guayaquil, Ecuador Temple. She came to know and love the Spanish language from reading the Spanish translation of the Book of Mormon. She loved every single missionary she cared for. Sewing was one of Noreen's favorite pastimes. She sewed her own clothing as a child, and as a mother, she even sewed her daughter's wedding dresses. She was a fantastic seamstress! As a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother, she attended every event, program, recital, and sports game that she could get to. She is survived by her three daughters, RuthLee (Gabriel) Hernandez, Leslie (David) Bird, and Judy (Mark) Oliphant; twelve grand-children; thirteen great-grandchildren; and her brothers Dewey and K. Funeral services for Noreen Furness Pincock will be held at Flamm Funeral Home located at 61 North 1st East, Rexburg, Idaho 83440. A viewing for family and friends will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 5:30 to7:00 p.m.. Family services will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a family viewing at 10 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Following the services, interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery located at 2000 E. 1000 N., Sugar City, Idaho. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Noreen 11/25/1936 - 12/5/2020Pincock