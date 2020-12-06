Juanita Jenkins Pingry died in Rexburg, Idaho on the morning of December 4, 2020 at the age of 76. Juanita was born on August 3, 1944 in Roanoke, Virginia. She often spoke fondly of a golden childhood with parents that she dearly loved. After high school, she received an Associate degree in Childhood Development from Roanoke Community College. In 1968, she married Navy man Richard E. Sr., who swept her off her feet and married her thirteen days after meeting. They opened their hearts and home to several children in foster care, and later adopted two children, Rick Jr. and Jennifer. Juanita cared deeply for her children; she is remembered as a dedicated mother who devoted extraordinary effort in raising and caring for her family. Juanita loved to create cards and gifts for her friends and family members, and she served as a volunteer for the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Auxiliary. Juanita participated in her community through her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a faithful member who loved the gospel and enthusiastically shared her testimony that families can be together forever. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard E. Pingry Sr., her daughter Jennifer Holcomb, her stepdaughter Lori Suddeth, her daughter-in-law Heidi Pingry-Brokaw, twelve grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cletus and Virginia Jenkins, and her son Richard E. Jr. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. To respect social distancing due to COVID-19, the services will be restricted to immediate family, but may be viewed online at https://byui.zoom.us/j/97477162317. Bishop Venema will officiate. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Children's Home Society of Florida https://www.chsfl.org/give/ Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Juanita 8/3/1944 - 12/4/2020Pingry