Rhett lived his life to the fullest. He had an infectious smile and personality that everyone loved. He made you feel like you were his best friend although you may have just met him. He was a very active young man. Baseball was his favorite sport to play but he loved all sports. He would go fishing, golfing, and bowling with Cassie and their friends whenever he could. He loved, loved, loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, four wheelers and snow machines. He was an avid hunter; his biggest love was to go archery hunting. He shared this passion with his dad and brothers. He always looked forward to spending time on the mountain with them. He was so excited this past archery season to finally shoot his first bull elk with his bow. His family was really excited for him to finally get it. Rhett loved his little sister with all his heart. He supported her and encouraged her all the time. She could always tell when Rhett was in the crowd because he would shout out her name louder than anyone so she knew he was there. This made her so happy every time. He would always greet her with knuckles and then would give her a snail and laugh about it. Rhett enjoyed doing anything and everything with his family. He truly was his brothers and sisters best friend. He loved being around little kids; he'd ask if he could hold them, or would play with them on the floor. Rhett was preceded in death by his sister Ronie Pinnock; grandpa Frank Pinnock; grandpa James Thompson, and grandma Ona Thompson. He is survived by his parents, Lonny and Mona Pinnock; brothers, Riley (Kourtnee) Pinnock, Reggie (Erin) Pinnock, and Ryan Pinnock; sister Remi Pinnock; nephew, Stryker Pinnock; nieces Rieylnd and Saylor Pinnock; loving girlfriend, Cassidie Magera; grandmother, Fay Pinnock; aunt Jodi Pinnock all of Rigby and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, 11 a.m., at the Ririe Stake Center, 14061 N 130 E, Ririe, ID 83443. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, February 27, and Friday, prior to services at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Sutton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Rhett 10/1/1998 - 2/21/2020Frank Pinnock
