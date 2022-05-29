David Thomas Piper, age 59, of North Bend, Washington, passed away in his sleep on the evening of May 16, 2022. David was born on May 6, 1963, in Urbana, Illinois. He grew up in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He attended Skyline High School where he exceled at basketball earning the title of Gem State Player of the Year in 1981. He went on to attend College of Southern Idaho and Lewis Clark State College playing basketball for both. After graduating from LCSC, he went on to attend University of Idaho to earn his MBA (although according to him, he could have gone to Harvard....easily). At LCSC, he met the love of his life, Sharon Beeks, who became his best friend and partner of almost 40 years. They were married in 1987 and were looking forward to celebrating their 35th year of marriage. David loved his career in financial planning. He began his career at Piper Jaffray and for the last eight years has been with RBC in Kirkland. He attained his Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation in 2009 (a great time for the economy) and had a true passion for helping and serving his clients. David loved being with his wife and kids. All of his kids, even as adults, would often come by the house to sit and chat with David about anything or nothing for hours on end. David spent many years coaching his sons in various sports, but his passion was basketball. He coached his sons' Select basketball teams for four years and truly enjoyed the experience of mentoring young players. David loved the warm weather and was so happy to have spent a portion of the last few years in his dream home in Tucson, Arizona. David loved golfing, biking, hiking, walking, attending classic rock concerts, traveling to National Parks, and most especially spending time with his family. David is survived by his wife Sharon, his daughter Hannah, his sons Tyler (Daisy) and Josh, and his golden lab Ellie May. He is also survived by his mother, Martha, his brother, Bob (Julie), and his sister, Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Piper. A funeral mass was held at St. Louise Catholic Church on May 26, 2022 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Encompass or the Snoqualmie Valley Food Bank. Friends are invited to share photos and memories at www.flintofts.com. David 5/6/1963 - 5/16/2022Thomas Piper