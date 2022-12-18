Julie Piper, 55, passed away on December 4, 2022 in Richland, WA. She was born on December 30, 1966 in Idaho Falls, ID. Her parents were Alvin and Pauline Hohbach and sister is Cynthia Hohbach. Julie grew up in Idaho Falls and spent her childhood with a huge family of loving cousins, aunts and uncles. They spent many summers fishing and camping in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. Julie attended the University of Idaho and obtained a Juris Doctor from the College of Law in 1992. She worked as an employment attorney at the Idaho National Laboratory until 2011 and continued her attorney position for Hanford contractors in the Tri-Cities. Julie was never intimidated to be the only one in the room defending the law. Julie met Bob Piper in 1984 and they got married in 1989. Their pre-child lives (which she referred to as Life Part 1) consisted of one continuous adventure such as seven trips to Europe and hundreds of concerts (favorites were Grateful Dead, Blues Traveler, Widespread Panic and Dave Matthews). Cheyenne, their yellow lab hit the dog lotto with Bob and Julie. The three of them were inseparable going on countless camping and backpacking trips in the beautiful Idaho and Wyoming mountains. Their zero-child plan came to an abrupt end with the births of daughters, Kati (2006) and Skylar (2007). To Julie's pleasant surprise, Life Part 2 was even better and her hidden passion of being a super mom was discovered. No mother has ever loved her children more than Julie loved her two daughters. The last 16 years raising her daughters was Julie's most priceless span of life. In Idaho Falls, she was active in the Actors' Repertory Theatre of Idaho and was an advocate against domestic violence volunteer. Julie was the life of the party and left an impression on everyone she met. She blessed you with her opinions and cherished any opportunity to debate. She is dearly missed. Julie is survived by her husband, Bob Piper; daughters Kati and Skylar Piper; father, Alvin Hohbach and sister, Cynthia Hohbach. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Hohbach. Her celebration of life will to be held at a future date. For online condolences please visit www.Hillcrestfunerals.com Julie Piper
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.