Thomas C. Piper, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away on March 14, 2021, in Idaho Falls. Tom was born on January 15, 1936, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin to George A. Piper and Olive Van Vuren Piper. Tom was raised in a big family and was the second of six children. He grew up in Sharon, Wisconsin, and was raised on Piper's Dairy Farm. He graduated High School from Harvard, Illinois in 1954. Tom received a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Illinois in 1966, he received a master's degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Idaho in 1980, and he received a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Idaho in 1981. While attending the University of Illinois, Tom had a summer job with Shell Oil in Houston. This is where he met his future wife Marty where she was completing nursing school. They were married in 1961 and moved their family to Idaho Falls in 1966. Tom was employed at the Idaho National Laboratory for 29 years primarily working for Westinghouse Idaho Nuclear Company and retired in 1995. He achieved Fellow status and was instrumental in obtaining many patents during his career. Tom enjoyed many interests and hobbies. Tom had a full life of designing and redesigning items such as electronic circuit boards, heat pumps, snowblowers, and an electronic scoreboard. His biggest project was building a Murphy Rebel airplane where he machined most of the parts. His other interests were owning and maintaining numerous rental houses, a Christmas tree farm, a cabin in Bonner's Ferry, and an Arizona Land Development. He loved to fly (obtained pilot's license in 1967), canoeing, camp, and hike up to beautiful Idaho mountain lakes. Later in life, he took up painting and was an avid reader. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marty Piper of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his sons: David (Sharon) Piper of North Bend, Washington; Robert (Julie) Piper of Richland, Washington; daughter Jennifer Piper of Las Vegas, Nevada. 5 grandchildren; Hannah, Joshua, Tyler, Kati, and Skylar. No services will be held. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com Thomas 1/15/1936 - 3/14/2021C. Piper
