Ilene died peacefully at home with her husband, Monte, and other family members nearby. Ilene was born November 17, 1929, in Cache (Teton Valley) Idaho, the third child of Charles Orrin Douglass and Stella Rose Madsen. After graduating from Teton High School in 1947, Ilene married a fellow Teton Valley native, Monte Piquet, on June 29, 1949, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Monte survives her after 69 1/2 years of marriage. Monte and Ilene moved from Teton Valley to Ucon, Idaho, in 1956, and have made it their home since then. Ilene Douglass Piquet has led a very active and productive life. Ilene has always been a hard worker. She has worked beside her husband in nearly everything he accomplished in life. Together, they farmed and owned several businesses. Ilene went back to school in the 60's and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital for several years. She has always been a beautiful seamstress. Ilene enjoyed embroidery and over the years has made countless quilts, making sure that grandchildren received quilts when they married and baby quilts for new babies. Ilene loved to travel and visit family. She was an amazing gardener and her yard was always filled with beautiful flowers, and her garden provided years of abundance. She found much joy and was happiest working in her yard and garden. Ilene has always been an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Over the years, she has served in nearly all the auxiliaries and served in the Idaho Falls Temple as an ordinance worker. Ilene enjoyed visiting teaching and was a very faithful visiting teacher her entire life. Ilene is survived by her husband, Monte, and their five children: Richard(Judy) Piquet of Riverside, California (4 children and 14 grandchildren); Betty (Larry) Sautter of Shelley, Idaho (5 children and 20 grandchildren); Karla (Scott) Denning of Rigby, Idaho (4 children and 8 grandchildren); Kolleen (Brad) Jensen of Centerfield, Utah (4 children and 11 grandchildren); and Shane (Angela) Piquet of Milo, Idaho (4 children and 7 grandchildren); 21 total grandchildren and 60 total great grandchildren; and sister, Geneal (Larry) Fullmer of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vernice Douglass; sister, Maxine Trout; great grandson, Grant Shields; and great granddaughter, Brylee Harris. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Ucon Stake Center, 2967 East 105th North, Idaho Falls, Idaho, with Bishop Travis Bennett of the Yellowstone Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Lena 2/17/1929 - 2/10/2019Ilene Douglass Piquet