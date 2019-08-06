Richard Douglas Piquet, 69, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Richard was born June 19, 1950, in Driggs, Idaho, to Monte and Ilene Piquet. Richard was raised in the Teton Valley and Ucon, Idaho. He graduated from Bonneville High School. He served in the Southern Far East (Taiwan) Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After returning he attended BYU and there met and married Judy McEwan of Riverside, California, on June 1, 1972. Later he graduated from Idaho State University with a degree in Accounting and received the highest overall grades of Idaho candidates who passed the CPA examinations that year. After graduating he accepted employment in Costa Mesa, CA, with the Arthur Young accounting firm and moved to Riverside, CA, where he lived the remainder of his life. Rick served as a Bishop, and on the High Council, but his favorite calling as a gospel doctrine teacher for many years. Richard, along with his business partners Jim Roorda and Robert Bessee founded the CPA firm Roorda, Piquet & Bessee. Richard and Judy have four children, Sunni (Brock) Shields, Orlando, FL; Holly (Edwin) Waite, Lake Mathews, CA; Marcus (Yesika) Piquet, Lake Mathews, CA; Kelly (Matthew) LeFlore, Lake Elisinore, CA. He enjoyed spending time with his 15 grandchildren and took many of the older ones on an overseas trip each year after finishing tax season. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Ilene, and his grandson, Grant Douglas Shields. Funeral services were held in Corona, CA, on Friday, August 2, 2019. Internment was at the Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park in Riverside, CA. Richard 6/19/1950 - 7/29/2019Piquet