Helen Jean Plude, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 15, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Helen was born May 9, 1944, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to John Hafer and Jean Hafer. She grew up New York and went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree in Education. Helen married Richard Alfred Plude. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Helen worked as a Telephone Communications Coordinator. She was a proud and loving stepmother to four daughters. Helen was a Christian and enjoyed spending time playing the piano. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. Helen is survived by her loving husband, Richard; daughters, Chris (Charles) Besand of Nashville, TN, Pam (Rick) Mortensen of Nampa, ID, Michelle (Kai) Hall of Pocatello, ID, and Kelly (Brett) Somsen of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, John Hafer of Minnesota; and 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or to St. Jude's Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Helen 5/9/1944 - 3/15/2021Plude
