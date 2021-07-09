Richard Alfred Plude, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 6, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society Idaho Falls Village. Richard was born November 9, 1942, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Ralph Aldrich Plude and Bertha May Koons Plude. He grew up and attended schools in Weymouth. He enlisted in the U. S. Air Force where he served as an aircraft mechanic and technician. He also graduated from Houston Community College. Richard worked as a heating and air conditioning technician, operations manager and as a police officer. He was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed traveling, movies, aviation, music, war history, and spending time with his family and pets. Richard is survived by his daughters, Chris (Chuck) Besand of Nashville, TN, Kelly (Brett) Somsen of Idaho Falls, ID, Pam (Rick) Mortensen of Nampa, ID, and Michelle (Kai) Hall of Pocatello, ID; his sister, Virginia McGee; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Bertha May Plude; wives, Marilyn Sue Salveter Plude, Carol Susan Balter Plude, and Helen Jean Hafer Plude; brother, Don Plude; grandson, Garrett Somsen; and granddaughter, Lacey Mortensen. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Bingham County Veterans Memorial Team and Air Force Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard 11/9/1942 - 7/6/2021Plude
+2
+2
News Trending Today
-
Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 Force Trial in COVID-19 Patients With Severe Pneumonia
-
Iowa Farm Bureau to tour Manhattan Malt Co.
-
Former treasurer's offices in Capitol still stand vacant, but not for long
-
Molecular Partners Reports Continued Progress of Ensovibep Global Clinical Program; Positive in ...
-
'We lost everything' — survivors of the Lavaside fire speak
-
Sugar-Salem settles Title IX case for $300,000
-
Prosecution motions to increase charge against Hendricks to first-degree murder
-
Complaints accuse Idaho Freedom Foundation of breaking nonprofit rules
-
BYU-Idaho student Taylor Talbot qualifies for Paralympics
-
Police: Arrest in slaying of 3 men found at a golf course