Jack L Pond, 89 of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Teton Post Acute Care. Jack was born March 31, 1930 in Island Park, Idaho to Newel McCann Pond and Florence Erma Lemmon Pond. In January 1943, his father passed away and his mother moved from Island Park to Tyhee, Idaho for his early school years. In 1946, the family moved to Rigby where Jack graduated from high school. In 1948, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War. After 4 years of service in the Korean War he was Honorably Discharged in February, 1952. On May 16, 1952 he married Amy L. Holbrook in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. In 1954 Jack and Amy moved to Rexburg to attend Ricks College on the GI Bill for one year. In the summer of 1955 they moved to Utah and he attended University of Utah for half a year. At that time he went into business for himself. Jack was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he served in many capacities including the YMA, Priesthood Counselors, Boy Scouts Council, Bishop Councilor, Ward Mission Leader, 13 Years as Temple Worker, and Gospel Doctrine Teacher. He enjoyed many activities in life which included race car driving, flying airplanes, riding motorcycles, camping, fishing, and hunting. He is survived by his loving wife Amy L. Pond of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Ray Pond of Driggs, ID; sister, Carla Thomas of Menan, ID; sister, Brenda Walker of Pocatello, ID; son, David L Pond of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Alan Pond of Beaverton, OR; and son Gary (Sandra) of Idaho Falls, ID; including 12 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Newel McCann Pond and Florence Erma Lemmon Pond (Dabell); twin brother, Ted L Pond; sister, Gerry Smith; daughter, Annette Pond; son, Brian J Pond; grandson, Jerad Jimm; grandson, Andrew Vert; daughter-in law, Patricia Ann Bringhurst-Pond; and daughter-in-law, Janis C. Maxfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Riverside Ward Chapel, 955 Memorial Dr. Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:15 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Jack 3/31/1930 - 6/26/2019L Pond