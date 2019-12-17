After lovingly raising 14 children and positively influencing 77 grandchildren, 133 great grandchildren and hundreds of additional family members and friends, LaPrele left this life on the morning of Friday, December 13, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, having accomplished all she set out to do in this life. LaPrele was "born of goodly parents" on January 23, 1930, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Emily Hancock and David Smith. A resolutely devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, LaPrele learned from her parents to trust in the Lord when she was young, and her example and ability to pray throughout the rest of her life taught all those around her to do the same. When power from heaven was needed, she was quick to call on the Lord, and knew He would answer. Her parents were the first president and matron of the Idaho Falls temple, and she had fond memories of walking on the temple's foundation and watching the building's progress as a young girl. Later in her life, she, along with her husband, gave several years of service both as a temple worker and as a missionary in the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors' Center. LaPrele is a member of the Greatest Generation, having been raised in "perilous times," during the Great Depression and World War II. Because of these experiences, LaPrele mastered self-sufficiency, which served her throughout the rest of her life. Every year, she would raise a large garden and preserve food for what seemed like months. At one time in her marriage, while raising the heart of her family, they survived for over 10 months without a trip to the grocery store. After the war, LaPrele was dared to write to a missionary that wasn't receiving many letters. Although she wrote the letter, she didn't plan to mail it. Her friend stole the letter and dropped it in the mailbox, which led both to LaPrele's embarrassment and to a return letter from an Elder Ronald George Pond. After exchanging many letters while he was a missionary, they were engaged, and met in person for the first time as fiancees at the Union Train Station in Salt Lake City. Ron and LaPrele were married on April 23, 1949 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married in this life for 67 years and look forward to being together forever. LaPrele had an extraordinary passion for music, which immeasurably blessed thousands of people. She was an accomplished pianist and could play literally anything placed in front of her. Some of the best times in her home were spent listening to her practice. She loved learning and teaching, and shared her love for music as she taught piano lessons in the early morning and afternoons for over 50 years. While she devoted most of her study outside of music to the gospel, she still made time to keep her mind sharp by studying academic subjects, including Spanish and History. LaPrele had a special love for birds, and loved watching the birds out the back window of her home and at her favorite place near Hebgen Lake, Montana. She devoted her life to supporting her husband and family. Raising 14 successful children, all with independent ideas and thinking, made her a master at managing conflict and dealing with ambiguity. While she led and taught with love, she was also quick to provide her "very best lecture," which usually contained the words "I taught you better than that," and ended with "I'm glad you are mine." LaPrele's example of and love for serving others had a profound influence on her children. She frequently volunteered her family to perform in ward choirs, rest homes, ward parties, and other functions while she played the piano. Her example led to 6 missionary sons and 14 temple marriages among her children. She will be warmly remembered for her serene confidence, her unending willingness to sacrifice and care for others, and for the deep and sincere love that she showed to the people in her life. LaPrele is survived by 13 children; Dennis (Sandy) Pond, Leda (David) Smith, Dana (Jonette) Pond, Geoffrey (Folleen) Pond, Emilie (Ron) Zohner, Marietta (Lyle) Peterson, Rebecca (Robert) Staker, Rachel (Mark) Wilson, Jane (Mark) Dame, Camille (Rodney) Shaw, Patricia (Lester) Cox, Matthew (Kriss) Pond & Mark (Kara) Pond; 73 grandchildren and 133 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ronald George Pond Sr.; one son, Ronald George Pond Jr; and 4 grandchildren, Ronald George Pond III, Orrin Robert Staker, Meagan Kaye Pond & Alexa Shaw. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday December 20, 2019 at the Milo Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 12127 N 75th E, Idaho Falls, Idaho, with a viewing on Thursday December 19, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Friday prior to services from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Milo Idaho Cemetery. LaPrele 1/23/1930 - 12/13/2019Smith Pond