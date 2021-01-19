Marlene LaRee Kunz Poole, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 15, 2021, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living. She was under the care of Solace Hospice. Marlene was born July 24, 1936, in Amherst, Nebraska, to Ivan Wilson Kunz and Martha Lucille Royle Kunz. She grew up and attended schools in the Teton Basin and Rigby High School. On October 14, 1953, she married Guy E. Poole in Idaho Falls. Marlene and Guy began their family in Rexburg, Idaho, where Marlene was a homemaker and mother. They moved to Southern California and then back to Idaho. They were later divorced. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved teaching the gospel. She enjoyed crocheting, completing embroidery work, and was an avid seamstress. She was a bookworm and read any and all genres. In her ideal summer, she could be found camping, preserving food, and picking huckleberries. Marlene is survived by her daughter, Guylene (Ted) Taylor of Ucon, ID; son, Brett (Carol) Poole, of Sharpsburg, GA; son, Scott (Sonya) Poole of Conroe, TX; daughter, Deena Poole of Shelley, ID; daughter, Tracey (Ron) Barnes of Rigby, ID; her daughter in spirit, Eva Ochoa; sisters, Ann Gerwels (Dr. John Walter Gerwels) of Clarkston, WA, Inella Bastian (Ron) of Vernal, UT, and Kelley Roschinger (Walt) of Dayton, WY; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kunz of Middleton, ID; 16 grandchildren, and 38 1/2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Arlyce Oldham; and brother, DelRay Kunz. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. The service will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Cedron Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marlene 7/24/1936 - 1/15/2021Poole
