Odetta Jacobsen Poole, 83, of Basalt Idaho, passed away peacefully in her home on June 26, 2021 surrounded by her family. Odetta was born in Elba Idaho, on December 23, 1937. She was the third of five children born to Bernice and George Jacobsen. The family moved and settled in the Basalt area where she grew up. Odetta graduated from Firth High School in 1956, then attended Rick's College. Odetta married Clifford K. Olive in 1958 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had five children. They divorced after 31 years of marriage. In 1989, she met the love of her life, Guy Edward Poole, who had five adult children of his own. They were blessed to spend 29 years together before he passed away in 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother, Milo Jacobsen, parents, a grandson, Brad Edward Hunter, and a baby great great grandson, Colston Drayven Aicher. She is survived by her sister Bonnie (Tom) John, 2 brothers, Odell (Shirley) Jacobsen, and Larry (Paula) Jacobsen. Her five children, Beckie (Wade) Quinn, Corolee (Brian) Bird, Cammie (Ed) Hunter, Brett (Jeniece) Olive, Ty (Alicia) Olive, Guy's five children, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and two great great grandsons. Funeral services will be held on Monday July 5th at 11:00am at the Firth Stake Center (825 N 675 E) in Basalt. The viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:40 that morning, also at the Firth Stake Center in Basalt. Burial will be in the Basalt Cemetery under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Odetta 12/23/1937 - 6/26/2021Poole
