CDR Philip Alexander Poole, USN (Ret.) Phil Poole was born in Portland, Oregon on June 24, 1948. Phil grew up in Oregon along with his three younger siblings (Leigh Ann, Diane, and Ken). When he turned eighteen after graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam conflict. After serving four years, he left the Navy and studied at the University of Oregon. There, he met Carol Garoutte, who he married before earning his degree in journalism, and working in hospitals. They had three children (Crystal, Joshua, and Joseph). In 1982, Phil attended Officer Training School in Newport, Rhode Island and rejoined the U.S. Navy as an officer. He was stationed in San Diego where he and Carol reared their children. He served until 1992 when he entered the U.S. Naval Reserves and moved his family back to Oregon. Phil eventually started working for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier as his children graduated from High School in Eugene and Roseburg, Oregon. Because of the tragedy of 9/11, Phil returned to active duty with the Navy, and served in Singapore arranging escorts for ships traveling through south east Asia, to protect against terrorist attacks. Upon returning from Singapore in 2003, Phil rejoined the Naval Reserves. He and Carol were divorced in 2005. Phil eventually moved to Idaho as a mail carrier. Phil retired from the U.S. Naval Reserves with the rank of Commander in 2006, and then from the USPS in 2014. Living as a "Man of Leisure," Phil worked closely with the Eagles in Idaho Falls for 13 years, acting as a trustee and for a time as president. There, he met Mary Koster, whom he married in 2017. They shared four wonderful years of marriage together, before he passed unexpectedly on October 9th, 2021. Since Phil had maintained good health and exercised regularly his entire life, it came as a tremendous shock to himself and his family when he began suffering seizures and needed to be hospitalized with pneumonia. After developing further complications with his brain and lungs, Phil died peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by family. Phil is survived by his wife, Mary Poole; his mother, Donna Fryburg; his ex-wife Carol Poole; his children, Crystal Illuminous, Joshua, and Joseph Poole; his daughter-in-law Chelsea Poole; his grandchildren, Crow and Natalie Gerhart; and his sister Leigh Ann Freeman. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1pm at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 635 Hemmert Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83401. Flowers may be sent to this address for the ceremony. Those who would like to attend and remember him are welcome. Those who would like to attend virtually may call Joe at 541-554-0434 for details. Philip 6/24/1948 - 10/9/2021Alexander Poole
