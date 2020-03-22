Roni Lewis Poole, 77, of Irwin, passed away March 11, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of Solace Hospice. Ron was born July 16, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Harold L. Poole and Bette Vaughn Poole. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1961. Ron served in the National Guard in the 116th Engineer Battalion from 1963-1969. His battalion group was called to active duty where Ron served in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969. In 1966, Ron was married to Sharen Ann Swain. They were blessed with two boys, Roni Lewis Poole Jr. and Randy Lynn Poole. Ron and Sharen were divorced. He later married Kathy Poole, and in 1986 they were divorced. Ron made his home in Irwin, Idaho, where he worked in auto refinishing, a trade he learned from his Uncle Walt. He was a very talented painter. Over the years he worked on scores of projects including, airplanes, helicopters, hot rods, muscle cars, motorcycles and boats. At one time, Ron even painted the Santa Claus that was outside of the Idaho Falls Public Library around Christmas time. Ron enjoyed racing motorcycles, riding snow machines, boating, waterskiing, camping and anything to do with an engine. He is survived by his best friend and dog, Hurricane; sons, Roni Poole Jr. of Idaho Falls and Randy Poole of Ammon, Idaho; and a grandson, Rhiley Poole. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Keegan Poole. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Roni 7/16/1942 - 3/11/2020Lewis Poole
