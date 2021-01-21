Fred Pope, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 18, 2021 at his home. Fred was born January 31, 1925, near Lockney, Texas, to Lenard D. Pope and Iva Irene Pope. He grew up in Floyd County and graduated from Sandhill High School near Lockney, Texas. He was born during the Great Depression, grew up through the dust bowl year, he enlisted in the US Army September 28, 1946 where he received basic training at Camp Wolters in Mineral Wells Tx., he served in the Philippines on the island of Manila and later served in the Japan Occupation until he was honorably discharged September 27, 1949. He married Rose Jennell Dukes of Friona Texas in Clovis New Mexico on June 27th, 1950 together they raised four children, Fredia, Les, Rob and Kenneth in Idaho Falls. Fred worked for Phillips Petroleum in Borger Texas and later transferred to Idaho Falls in 1959 where he worked at the Idaho Nation Laboratory until his retirement at 62. Fred served as a Deacon and a song leader in the congregation for many years. Steady and unwavering in his faith, Fred led by example, for his family, his congregation, his neighbors, and his fellow workers. His strong work ethic and solid Christian faith were never in question. Fred loved to be busy, very little idle time. He was a hard worker and never slowed down. He could outwork people half his age well up in years. He enjoyed listening to music, singing, whistling, and on occasion playing the harmonica. He enjoyed gardening growing beautiful, bountiful flowers and vegetable gardens until recently. Even as his eyesight failed, he would be out in the garden or tinkering with something. Fred loved being in the country, he enjoyed hard work and a simple, quiet life. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, six siblings and his wife Jennell. Survivors include his four children, Fredia (Dennis) Winebarger, of Oak Ridge, TN., Les (Teresa) Pope, of Idaho Falls, ID., Rob (Pam) Pope of Idaho Falls, ID., Ken (De) Pope of York, NE., grandchildren Leslie (Scott) Todd of Kansas City, MO., Eric Winebarger of Oakridge TN., Ty Pope, of Idaho Falls, ID., Shane Pope, of Lubbock, TX., Teri Pope, Idaho Falls, ID., Kristen (Charlie) DeLong, Molina, CO., Beth (Todd) Gimpel, Aurora, NE, Sarah Pope, Jessi Pope, Emily Becker and Caleb Pope all of York, NE. and 14 great-grandchildren. Fred is also survived by his youngest brother Gene (Linda) Pope of Dumas, TX and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 3:00 In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Orphans Lifeline or a charity of your choice. Fred 1/31/1925 - 1/18/2021D Pope
