Jennifer Sharp Porter, passed away December 17, 2018, in a San Diego, California hospital from complications of diabetes. Jennifer was born August 4, 1968, the daughter of Richard and Diana Sharp of Rexburg, Idaho. In her early twenties she worked her way to being one of the top modeling agents worldwide. Later in life she opened a restaurant, La Sirena, "Wild Mermaid", in Rosarito, Mexico. She used cooking to comfort the ones she loved. Her laughter was contagious. She is survived by her parents; her children, Erica Porter and Jordan Jelako; brothers Kelly and Kirk; and a sister, Stephanie. A family memorial was held on Saturday, January 5, 2019. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Jennifer 8/4/1968 - 12/17/2018Sharp Porter