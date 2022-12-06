Juliette "Julie" Louis Grenier was born on January 17th, 1933, in Rolette, North Dakota, to Lucien and Gladys Grenier. She attended Notre Dame Academy in Willow City, ND, graduating High School in 1951. She worked as a Nurses Aid in Rolla and went on to graduate from Eastern Airlines Training Center in Kansas City, later moving to Washington, D.C. where she met Don Potter, her husband of 28 years. They married in 1953 and moved to Rolla, ND, where they had their first child, Don Jr. After moving to Fargo, ND, they had their son, Kevin and daughter, Kellie. They had their second daughter Danette, in Torrence, CA, before settling in Idaho Falls, ID. in 1966. Julie held positions in the retail, medical, banking and government industries. She worked for Melaluca as a Customer Service Specialist for 19 years and loved her job. She had the gift of gab and could make conversation with anyone. She was strong-willed and stubborn in nature, yet cared deeply and had a huge heart. Her love language was worrying about her friends and family. She never stopped being a mother. Julie loved to travel. Rome was a sacred place to her and one of her favorites. You would find bottles of holy water in almost every room in her house. She had a tremendous heart for animals, taking in strays and keeping those where a home couldn't be found. It was beautiful to see her three cats and dog by her side until the end. She loved the church and was a devout Catholic who attended Holy Rosary and Christ the King over the past several years. She had special relationships with many of the parish priests and smiled ear to ear when they prayed with her. She is survived by Don Jr. (Carrie) Potter of Idaho Falls; Kevin (Sherrie) Potter of Idaho Falls; Kellie Fontes of San Diego; and Danette (Ritchie) Cottle of Idaho Falls; sister, Darlene Berube; grandchildren Jamey Potter, Jenny Jennings, Joshua Potter, Chris Potter, Dustin Potter, Austin Cottle, Sierra Cottle, Madison Fontes and Ella Fontes; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Julie was preceded in death by Don Sr., sisters Shirley Scott and LaVonne Aamodt, brother Ronald Grenier and her parents Lucien and Gladys Grenier. A funeral mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls. A Rosary will be held at 1:00 p.m. prior to the mass. The family will visit with friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Julie 1/17/1933 - 12/1/2022Potter
