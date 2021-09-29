It is with deepest sorrow and heartbreak that we announce the loss of our husband, father, and beautiful friend to many to a dreadful and evil disease - Covid19. Michael David Potter, age 58, unexpectedly left our world on September 23, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Mike was born May 19, 1963, in Woodland Hills, California, to David Howard Potter and Linda Carol Oliver Potter. He grew up and attended school in Jerome, Idaho. He went on to attend AutoCad College where he was top of his class and taught for two years. Afterwards, he began his career at North-West Sheet Metal Worker Union. Mike had endless talents and was extremely intelligent, which created many other opportunities for him through Diversified and LNL Mechanical. During his time there, he was known as a renaissance man; a busy bee you couldn't keep him down for anything. He had a passion to make sure that everything was done with expertise at work and at home. On November 14, 2001, he married Christine Jewkes. They were inseparable from the moment they laid eyes on each other. Only one could be so lucky to have a love as deep as theirs. They were two peas in a pod, perfect for each other, and there are no words to express the love that he had for her. Mike gave us so many gifts through his presence. He had an uncanny ability to live life simple with great pleasure. His happiness during his journey was with us! He made it fun and lived it well. Some of his most joyful moments were taking the family camping up to caribou, gold panning, and weekend razor and motorcycle riding. One thing we will always remember is how much he adored the tassels on his new bike. We would tease him often by saying "Pretty Little Mikey." He had an exhilarating love for those that he cared about. No matter what we were doing or where we were at, he would light up and shout it out to the world. His love for cooking was out of this world! He embedded his love into us through making our tummies warm and happy, mastering get-togethers, and keeping us close. From the day that we met him, he took all of us in with the open arms. To Mike, he went from having nothing to having everything. There won't be a day that we won't miss him! He left all of our hearts so full and gave our family so much meaning, and with that, we will carry on his legacy and all that he taught us. He is survived by the love of his life, Christine Potter; his mother, Linda Carol; children, whom he loved dearly, Jacob Potter, Riley Chatfield, and Sierra Potter; step-daughters, Brittany Wright and Jessica Larsen; who he loved and they loved as if he was their own father, his "adopted" sons-in-law, Tyler Eaton and Christopher Mayes, whom he helped shape their lives. He was the also the greatest grandfather to seven beautiful grandchildren, Brandi Rackham, Clover Mayes, Alyza Hanson, Lynlee and Travis Chatfield, and Amberlee and Brody Eaton. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edith Mardell Potter and Howard William Potter; father, David Howard Potter; great grandparents, Sarah and Noah Potter; uncle, John Lawrence Clark, and granddaughter, Brynlee Potter. We invite you all to come celebrate his life and all that he was. Visitation and farewells be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Michael 5/19/1963 - 9/23/2021David Potter
+1
News Trending Today
-
Blackfoot teacher nominated for national award
-
Downtown parking receives attention
-
Staples, Jennie
-
Bonneville County man arrested after reportedly crashing into deputy's car with truck
-
GUEST OPINION: It's high time to act on vaccine mandates
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Still unbeaten, Idaho Falls breaks into the 5A rankings
-
Daybell, Vallow to be tried together
-
Christensen, Kurt
-
4th COVID death reported in Custer County
-
Shikashio, Charlie and Tatsuko