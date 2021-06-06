It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of Richard Lee Pottorff Sr, 79, of Idaho Falls. He passed away May 29, 2021, at his home. Richard was born August 10, 1941, in Hatfield, Missouri, to George Walter Pottorff and Vera Audrey Stutesman Pottorff. On April 4, 1959, he married Barbara Pottorff and together they had three children, Ken, Debbie, and Rich Jr. They later divorced. Richard is survived by the love of his life, Ylona Benson of 36 years. They ran and owned Skyline Bowling Lanes. His contributions to the local bowling community were recognized by his induction into the local hall of fame. Never one to sit still he always had multiple projects going. He took great pride in his 1965 and 1966 Mustangs and his 1953 Ford truck which he spent countless hours restoring. His interest were too numerous to list but he enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, camping, boating, four wheeling etc. Everyone that met him walked away with a new friend. He made everyone feel at home. He will be greatly missed. Richard is survived by his son, Ken Pottorff of Springcreek, NV; son, Rich Pottorff Jr. of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Debbie Gates of Littlefield, AZ; brother, Ron (Laurie) Pottorff of Seward, NE; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walt Pottorff and Vera Stutesman; brothers, Denny and Bud Pottorff; and sister, Penny Monroe. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard 8/10/1941 - 5/29/2021Lee Pottorff Sr.
