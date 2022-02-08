Guy Alexander Poulsen III passed away on February 5, 2022, at his home after a lingering illness. Guy was born July 9, 1957, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Guy A. Poulsen and Nellie Curnutt Poulsen, the youngest of four children. Guy grew up for the most part in Idaho Falls. As a boy, he also lived in California, South Carolina, and Washington. He grew up in a loving family environment and was always very close with his parents and siblings. His schooling was in Idaho Falls where he attended Skyline High School. Guy tried several occupations in the irrigation, food service, oil and air express industry before he found his career in Swan Valley, Idaho. Guy helped in the early development and management of the Lodge at Palisades Creek, and continued there until his retirement. He not only loved his work in the hospitality/fishing industry and those he worked with, but found peace and contentment in the Swan Valley community where he made great friends. Guy married Katherine Moore Hix on October 19, 1990, in Irwin, Idaho. He is survived by his wife, Katherine, and their children, Angela Woods (Willie), Cory Hix (Sarah), Jennifer Poulsen (Bert Hodgson), and Holly Poulsen; siblings, Terrie Mackley (Dave) and Brian Poulsen (Pam); and mother, Nellie Poulsen. He was preceded in death by his father, Guy A. Poulsen Sr.; sons, Guy A. Poulsen IV and Jeremy Hix; sister, Roseanne Poulsen; grandson, Justin Klingler; and father-in-law, Clinton Moore. A Gathering for friends and family will be held from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Guy 7/9/1957 - 2/5/2022A. Poulsen III