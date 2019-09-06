Elaine Stavros Poulter, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 4, 2019, at Lincoln Court Retirement Home. Elaine was born March 18, 1929, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Harry Louis Stavros and Edna Medina Burwell. She grew up in Idaho Falls, and attended Riverside Elementary, O.E. Bell Junior High, and Idaho Falls High School. She went on to study at and graduate from Idaho State University. On February 24, 1952, she married Carl N. Poulter. They made their home in Idaho Falls where they raised their two children, Janice Elaine and Thomas Carl. Elaine worked as an accountant for Rogers Brothers Co. and Basic American Foods. She was very involved in her community, serving as an Advisory Board member for the Salvation Army and EIRMC for 25 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing, and spending time with family and friends at their cabin at Mack's Inn. She also loved doing needle-point, reading, playing Sudoku, completing crossword puzzles, and attending family events. Elaine is survived by her loving family, Janice (Mel) Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; Thomas (Cindy) Poulter of Leavenworth, KS; brother, Leo (Marcia) Stavros of Hailey, ID; 4 granddaughters, Dayna (Kelly) Robertson, Michelle Brown, Gayle (Nick) Contreras, Diana (Nick) Scarborough, and 5 great-grandchildren, Camron, Jayda, Keyani, Sage, and Roman. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings, Julieanne Wallace, Andrew Stavros, and Peter Stavros. Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 North Water Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 7:00 pm to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Trinity Bell Choir or a children's charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Elaine 3/19/1929 - 9/4/2019Poulter